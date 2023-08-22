School counselor, child psychologist offer mental health advice ahead of new year

Children and teens have been struggling with anxiety and depression for years, but the COVID pandemic exacerbated it, according to Dr. Melissa Santos, the division head of pediatric psychology at Connecticut Children’s.

There are several physical signs of stress parents should be aware of, Santos said.

“For some kids, it's acting out. For some kids, it's being sad. For some kids, it’s having a lot of worries, For some kids, it’s expressing a lot of symptoms of tummy aches and headaches. So, we know that we just need to normalize the conversation about emotional health so we can see what's going on with our kids,” said Santos.

Just as you wouldn’t wait until your kids get cavities to talk about brushing their teeth, don’t wait until your kids are in distress to talk about their mental health, Santos said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Michelle Catucci, the department chair for school counseling at Cheshire High School and the executive director for the Connecticut School Counselors Association, said one of the most widespread effects she has seen of the pandemic on kids has materialized into a lack of motivation or independent thinking.

During a high school study hall for example, “they almost need someone to be like, you shouldn't be doing this right now. Like, check your calendar, do you have any tests coming up? So those kinds of like independent behaviors, kind of the thinking ahead about what's coming next, instead of like, what's, you know, right in front of me that someone's telling me that I have to do,” Catucci said.

Encouraging children to be more independent and forward-thinking could help them succeed in the classroom.

As the school year progresses, children may face online or in-person bullying.

“Some people consider it a rite of passage, but we know that there's long-term implications for kids' mental health when they're being teased and bullied. It does significantly impact rates of depression, anxiety, self-injury, thoughts of harming yourself,” said Santos.

Students could also face learning challenges, anxiety and depression or a major change in their life. For all these reasons, it is important to have an open line of communication with your child’s school and always reach out when issues arise, Catucci recommended.

“Sometimes it's something as simple as, like the family's dog passed away. And, you know, that can be something that sets off a kid to have, like a really bad day, and if other things are going on, like that can be you know, something that just pushes them over the edge to not being OK,” said Catucci.

And lastly, psychologists and counselors recommend parents take care of their own mental health so they can support their children and keep the conversation going even when kids are doing well.

“We've certainly seen an increase in the number of students who are struggling, but we still have so many kids that are thriving,” said Catucci.

If a child or teen is facing anxiety and depression and needs immediate help, there are four new urgent crisis centers open across the state. Families are able to walk in without an appointment or referral and get immediate help. The locations are: