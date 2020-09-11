Student at Squadron Line School in Simsbury Tests Positive for COVID-19

A student at Squadron Line School in Simsbury has tested positive for COVID-19 and the other students in the child's classroom will be sent home and have a week of distance learning.

Supt. Matt Curtis notified the schools community Friday that the district was notified today that the student, who was last at school on Sept. 4, tested positive and the school immediately contacted the Farmington Valley Health District to assess the case.

As a precaution, the students in this child's classroom are being sent home for the remainder of the day and will transition to distance learning through Friday, Sept. 18.

Curtis said the parents of these students have been contacted. Squadron Line School and all other schools in the district will remain open.

The Farmington Valley Health District has begun contact tracing and will connect with people determined to be a close contact with the person who was infected.

The school will be doing deep cleaning over the weekend.

Full in-person learning for grades K-2 will begin as scheduled on Monday, September 14.

The rest of the district will remain in the hybrid model.

Curtis said it is “imperative that parents, guardians, and staff complete daily health assessments before coming to school” and anyone who feels ill should stay home.