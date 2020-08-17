Teachers' Union Recommends Delaying Start of School Year

Connecticut's largest teachers' union is recommending postponing the start of school for two weeks and expanding remote learning for some school districts.

The Connecticut Education Association (CEA) released an updated set of recommendations for returning to school on Monday.

The organization cited decisions by both Massachusetts and Rhode Island to push back the start of classes for two weeks.

Delayed Opening

The CEA said starting school in August with higher temperatures and with many schools without air conditioning could make it more difficult to enforce wearing face masks for long periods of time through the school day.

Pushing back the beginning of the school year would also allow districts to enhance their distance learning plans, according to the CEA.

"Enhanced distance learning will be critical for students who stay home and students in hybrid or full-time distance learning plans," the recommendations said.

Remote Learning Change

The CEA would like the state to modify its policy for districts considering all remote learning to start the school year.

Currently, the state allows school districts in areas with a moderate or high COVID-19 infection rate to chose to begin the year with all-remote learning without a review by the Connecticut Department of Education. School districts not in areas with a high infection rate can still go with an all-remote learning plan if they submit a justification to the Department of Education.

In its latest release, the CEA is asking the state to recommend schools in areas with moderate or high infection rates to begin using an all-remote learning model.

At-Risk Students & Staff

The union wants a state mandate to allow at-risk teachers to teach from a remote location, even if their students are in class. A proctor would be assigned to those classrooms under the CEA's plan. Currently, some districts are not making arrangements for high-risk teachers to allow for remote teaching, according to the CEA.

Similar accommodations would be needed for teachers living with high-risk family members, or for teachers who become subject to a quarantine order after coming in contact with someone with COVID-19, the union said.

The new recommendations are in addition to an initial plan released by the union in July.