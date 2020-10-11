Trinity College Extends Remote Classes After Another Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Trinity College has extended its suspension of in-person classes due to another increase in COVID-19 cases.

Last week, Trinity moved all of its classes online after a "significant increase" in COVID-19 cases at the school, according to an email sent to students and faculty on Wednesday.

Tests conducted on Monday and Tuesday found 21 positive cases among the student body, according to Trinity.

Over the weekend, the school said it was extending its suspension of in-person classes due to another increase in cases.

The school said it now has 45 active cases among the student body with "a majority of new cases affecting clusters of students who live in off-campus housing and don't appear to diffusely spread across campus."

Classes will now be remote through Friday, October 16, school officials said in an email.

Of the total 45 active cases, school officials said about 10 students have decided to return home to isolate. The remainder are or will be in dedicated isolation faciliities, they added.

According to officials, all of the students are doing well and a small number of them are reporting mild symptoms.

Trinity administrators have updated details about campus operations while the school is orange level. The changes include:

No gatherings of any size are permitted, indoors or outdoors.

Students may not travel from campus (including locally) for non-essential reasons.

Students living off-campus may not visit residence halls. Students in campus housing may not visit off-campus housing.

Indoor athletic facilities remain closed, however, the COVID-19 testing center in Ferris will remain open. Officials expect to give an update on guidance on allowable outdoor activities on Monday.

The library is closed, including the 24-hour zone.

For more details on the school's campus alert levels, click here.

Any Trinity student who is not feeling well or who is experiencing symptoms listed on the daily health report on the CoVerified app is encouraged to contact the school's health center.