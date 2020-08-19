UConn Announces More COVID-19 Cases on Campus

UConn has eight students on the campus in Storrs who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

The university is testing all students as they return to campus for the fall semester. The new number adds three new positive tests among residential students on campus since Tuesday.

UConn said Wednesday that three off-campus students have also tested positive for the coronavirus and two members of the faculty or staff have also tested positive.

As of Wednesday, the school has a positivity rate of 1.6% among residential students.

The school has set up a new dashboard to track COVID-19 cases on campus.

The new positive tests were announced the day after UConn temporarily removed a number of students from residential housing as it investigates a video posted on social media that showed the students holding what the school called an unapproved gathering in a residence hall room.

The students at the gathering were not wearing masks, were not socially distancing, and were endangering the health and wellbeing of others at the school, according to UConn.

The university also announced UConn president Thomas Kasouleas is working with the Governor Ned Lamont's office to support the Town of Mansfield's request to enact an ordinance that would limit gatherings to numbers below the state guidelines. Right now, indoor gatherings are limited to 25 people and outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people. Mansfield is hoping to limit outside gatherings to 25 people in town, where many UConn students rent off-campus houses and apartments.