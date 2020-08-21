back to school

UConn Reports Another Five Positive COVID-19 Tests

a sign spelling out UConn on the school's campus in Storrs
NBC Connecticut

There are an additional five cases of COVID-19 at the University of Connecticut.

UConn tested all students returning to live on campus and said 17 on-campus students have had positive COVID-19 tests.

The university said all five students with the new positive tests were identified as being at increased risk because of prior potential exposure.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

CIAC 4 hours ago

CIAC Delays Start of School Sports Again, Will Submit Modified Plan For Fall Season

coronavirus in connecticut 1 hour ago

Governor Adds $10 Million for Housing Assistance; Extends Protection from Eviction To Oct. 1

Three cases were connected to the cluster of positive cases associated with the football team.

UConn has paused football activities after six football student-athletes tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the university.

Two students had potential contacts before arriving to campus and were already under a medical quarantine and were detected through enhanced testing for asymptomatic students at increased risk who were being tested often, according to UConn.

The school said the enhanced testing program will continue through the 14 days of residential quarantine before classes start.

UConn said it is aware of three cases among off-campus students who were tested because they will be coming campus for classes and two positive cases among faculty and staff who expect to be working regularly on campus.

Of the 5,423 tests done, UConn’s on-campus positive rate is 0.31 percent among residential student.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

back to schoolUConnUniversity of Connecticut#BacktoSchool
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us