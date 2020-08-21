UConn Reports Another Five Positive COVID-19 Tests

There are an additional five cases of COVID-19 at the University of Connecticut.

UConn tested all students returning to live on campus and said 17 on-campus students have had positive COVID-19 tests.

The university said all five students with the new positive tests were identified as being at increased risk because of prior potential exposure.

Three cases were connected to the cluster of positive cases associated with the football team.

UConn has paused football activities after six football student-athletes tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the university.

Two students had potential contacts before arriving to campus and were already under a medical quarantine and were detected through enhanced testing for asymptomatic students at increased risk who were being tested often, according to UConn.

The school said the enhanced testing program will continue through the 14 days of residential quarantine before classes start.

UConn said it is aware of three cases among off-campus students who were tested because they will be coming campus for classes and two positive cases among faculty and staff who expect to be working regularly on campus.

Of the 5,423 tests done, UConn’s on-campus positive rate is 0.31 percent among residential student.