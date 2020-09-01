Wethersfield Students Start School Amid COVID Pandemic

WEB:

Students in Wethersfield began classes on Tuesday. The district is engaging in a hybrid approach with a mix of online learning and in-person learning. Students are split into groups based on their last name, with all students learning virtually on Wednesday to allow time for cleaning between groups.

Middle school students who spoke with NBC Connecticut said it was more difficult to breath in a mask, but they were more concerned about getting lost in a brand new school and excited to make new friends.

The decision to send a child was ultimately up to the parents.

Celines Serrano’s daughter Madison is entering 8th grade. Madison is a chronic asthmatic, according to Serrano, but they went over all the necessary precautions ahead of time.

“It was a little tough because she is high risk,” said Serrano. “She knows she’s supposed to keep a certain distance. I also discussed with her people approaching her a certain way. So we’re going to pretty much try this out and if she feels uncomfortable or sees that rules aren’t really being followed or enforced, then I will take measures to make sure they do follow through with the plan.”

Serrano said she is confident her daughter will do well with distance learning during the three days a week she is not in the school building.

“I think she’s going to do great because the communication is really good between her and the teachers. They do have a certain group also of kids that have a chat room so if they’re stuck with any homework they do help each other, they contact each other and things,” Serrano said.

Granby, Region 16, Region 4, East Haddam, Haddam, Killingworth, Old Saybrook, Portland, Westbrook, Franklin, Lyme, Old Lyme, Pomfret, Region 1 and Monroe all started school on Tuesday.