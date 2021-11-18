Bacon Academy

Bacon Academy Cancels Football Season Amid Title IX Investigation

Closeup of a football on a field
Getty Images

Colchester's Bacon Academy is canceling the remainder of football season as school officials investigate multiple allegations of Title IX violations.

Superintendent Jeffrey Burt said the Colchester school district has been investigating incidents involving the interactions of student-athletes from two athletic teams.

Staff members have been placed on paid administrative leave as a part of the ongoing investigation, according to Burt. They'll remain on leave while the investigation takes place.

During the investigation, school officials learned of multiple other allegations that they're also now investigating, they said.

The school district said they've followed all Title IX policies and regulations.

It is unknown what specifically was alleged.

