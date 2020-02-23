vernon

Bail Hearing Set for Vernon Man Accused of Abducting Son in 1987

Missing Children Society of Canada

A bail hearing has been scheduled for a Canadian man accused of abducting his toddler son in 1987 and living on the lam in the U.S. for three decades before being arrested in Connecticut.

The hearing for Allan Mann Jr. is set for Monday in Toronto, where he has been detained since his extradition from the U.S. earlier this month.

Police say Mann kidnapped his son during a court-ordered visitation in Toronto in 1987. He fled to the U.S. and obtained fake identities for him and his son, officials say.

Mann was caught in Vernon, Connecticut, in October 2018, two years after Toronto police and U.S. marshals launched a new effort to find him. Mann’s relatives provided key information, officials said.

He pleaded guilty in August to illegally obtaining U.S. government benefits and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. He was extradited after his prison sentence ended.

Mann’s son, now in his 30s, grew up believing his mother had died shortly after his birth. The son was reunited with his mother shortly after Mann’s arrest.

vernon
