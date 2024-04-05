Bake sale will raise money for medical bills for a husky shot in the face

The Stafford community is rallying around the family of a dog that was shot in the face. Tractor Supply is hosting a bake sale on Saturday to raise money for Zeus the dog’s medical bills.

“He’s a super like kind, loving dog, loves to play with people, loves to run, loves to play with other animals, pets,” Nicholas Denunzio, Zeus’ owner, said.

Denunzio says his 6-year-old Siberian husky is full of love. He said the dog was shot in his neighborhood around 8:15 a.m. last Thursday, after Zeus unexpectedly ran past a family member and out of the house in Stafford.

“She called the Animal Control at 8:13 saying he got out,” Denunzio said. “At 8:21, she called saying that there's two shots, and that she found the dog, and he was shot and he was hiding under a camper.”

State police say after the dog was shot, Animal Control transported him to a veterinarian. The family took photos of his injuries, saying Zeus was shot twice in the face.



“I was like, in shock, because I didn't believe it at all,” Denunzio said. “Then we just waited a couple hours for him to go through surgery. And now he's doing he's doing a little bit better. But today, he's got a fever of 105. And he's not doing the best.”

As Zeus receives treatment at the vet, the team at Tractor Supply in Stafford is stepping up.

“I saw it and I just wanted to help,” Shawn Mailhoit, Tractor Supply store manager, said.

All 22 employees are taking part in a bake sale Saturday, along with others from the community that wanted to join in. The sale will be from 10 to 5, and money raised will go toward Zeus’ medical bills.

“Zeus is going to need care continually. It's not something like he's not going to come home from the vet and be OK. He's going to need continual care,” Mailhoit said.

No one has been arrested in this case, and police are investigating.

“He's still alive. It's a miracle,” Denunzio said.

Denunzio said even though the medical bills are mounting, his only concern right now is his dog.

“That's my biggest worry right now, is them calling me and saying, 'hey, your dog didn't make it,'” he said. “That's my biggest worry, is that he makes it through all this, and comes home happy and healthy.”