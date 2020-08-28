Baker Activates Up to 1,000 National Guard Members in Mass., Does Not Give Reason

In the days after George Floyd's murder at the hands of police, as crowds swelled across the U.S. and in Boston, there was a stretch when National Guard members in the streets was a common sight.

That sight may be returning, as Gov. Charlie Baker has activated up to 1,000 National Guard members in the commonwealth.

Baker did not indicate what led to the activation, but it comes amid continued unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the wake of Sunday's shooting of Jacob Blake at the hands of police.

The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said in a statement the governor signed it "in the event that municipal leaders require their assistance."

"National guard personnel are deployed only at the request of, and in coordination with, the communities seeking support," the office added.

In March, the governor also activated around 2,000 National Guard members to help with the COVID-19 response. But it appears this latest activation is not related to coronavirus. Officials said that while the pandemic response was paid for by the federal government, this time, Guard members will serve on state duty.

The order went into effect Friday.