Baker Announces Indoor Mask Advisory, Activates National Guard

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday he is activating up to 500 members of the National Guard to assist hospitals with the COVID-19 surge and updating the state's mask advisory.

The state Department of Public Health released an updated mask advisory Tuesday urging all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask or face covering in indoor public spaces.

They said this is especially important for those with a weakened immune system or with an underlying medical condition, or if someone in their household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease or is unvaccinated.

NOW- Gov Baker adding 3 measures to help healthcare workers amid COVID surge. 1. Activating MA National Guard to help hospital operations. 2. Hospital postponement of nonessential elective procedures. 3. Masks now recommended indoors regardless of vax status @NBC10Boston @NECN 😷 — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) December 21, 2021

Asked why he wasn't implementing a mask mandate instead of just an advisory, Baker said he doesn't think that step is necessary given how much of the state's population is fully vaccinated.

"I have no interest in putting a mandate on this given all the tools available on a statewide basis for the people of Massachusetts," he said. "If locals wish to pursue those options they can do so. We issued a mask mandate last fall because we had no other options available to us... If people wish to add an extra layer of protection by wearing a mask in indoor settings, we would urge them to do so, especially when we have cases rising across the Commonwealth."

Baker also announced he is activating up to 500 National Guard members to help with the non-clinical support needs of hospitals and transport systems. Up to 300 of them will begin training this week and will support 55 hospitals and 12 ambulance service providers across the state.

Guard personnel will be deployed beginning next Monday.

Hospitals across the state are critically close to or even exceeding capacity due to staffing shortages, an uptick in COVID-19 cases and an increase in the number of people needing in-patient care.

Earlier this month, Baker ordered hospitals dealing with “critical” staffing shortages and an influx of patients to cut elective services and procedures by 50%. Certain non-essential, elective services and procedures were already reduced by 30% last month. He has also said he is exploring the possibility of activating the National Guard to help out in hospitals.

COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts continue to rise, and so is concern about hospital capacity.

As part of Tuesday's announcement, the Department of Public Health also released updated guidance to hospitals concerning nonessential, elective procedures. Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, all hospitals are directed to postpone or cancel all nonessential elective procedures likely to result in inpatient admission in order to maintain and increase hospital bed capacity.

"There's no question the next few weeks will be enormously difficult for our healthcare community," Baker said. "The steps we're announcing today are designed to support them so they can continue to care for patients."

The governor's new plan comes as the omicron variant becomes the dominant version of the coronavirus in Massachusetts and across the U.S.

Researchers at the Broad Institute estimate that the highly mutated variant has been dominant in Massachusetts since Dec. 17, less than two weeks after it was first detected in a fully vaccinated woman in Middlesex County.

Just over a week ago, the mutation made up less than 2% of new cases in Massachusetts. Within one week, it shot up to 38%. Nationally, omicron accounted for 73% of new infections last week, nearly a six-fold increase in omicron's share of U.S. infections in just seven days.

Massachusetts health officials reported another 13,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths Monday, in a report that includes data from over the weekend. This weekend's cases average to about 4,572 per day, after Friday brought 6,345 new cases, the most in one day since January.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 1,513. The figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 432 are fully vaccinated, 347 are in intensive care units and 203 are intubated.