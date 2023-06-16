Bakeries and businesses celebrate dads this Father's Day weekend

How do you celebrate the fathers in your life? If you're still mapping out plans, know that there are many places honoring dads this weekend.

The England Air Museum is one of them. On Father's Day, explore exhibits or step inside some iconic aircrafts. It's all part of the museum's Open Cockpit Day.

"People can get inside some of the helicopters that they usually have to just peak into," said Stephanie Abrams, president and CEO of the New England Air Museum.

It isn't the only place where you can savor the moment with your loved ones. Elmwood Pastry Shop has dad's name written all over these desserts - quite literally.

"We have Father's Day cookies, cupcakes, cakes and Father's Day donuts, of course. We also have breakfast sandwiches, too. If they don't like desserts, they can have something savory," said Caroline Winalski, co-owner of Elmwood Pastry Shop.

A couple families were out shopping for dad ahead of the holiday. Some picked the perfect store - The Man Cave located in Middletown.

"We really love him like a lot a lot a lot," said Adalina Carta of Middlefield.

You can't go wrong bringing your dad to the Lyman Orchards golf course. Some families were there on Friday. One dad says he and his kids were preparing for a big match they have on Father's Day.

"The love that is shown, it's just tremendous. I really enjoy the day," said Shane Moore of Killingworth.

Lyman Orchards is also hosting their first father-daughter dance Saturday. The next day, they'll be hosting a big Father's Day barbeque.

"We think it's great to enjoy the day with dad and the whole family. And, you know, this time of year, you can't beat it," said John Lyman, president of Lyman Orchards.

From treats to special outings to gifts, experts predict record spending this year for Father's Day.

Data from the National Retail Federation shows consumers are expected to collectively spend $22.9 billion. That's up from last year's $20 billion and the previous record of $20.1 billion in 2021.

Why are we seeing this trend? The Connecticut Retail Network says it may have to do with inflation easing.

"I think consumer confidence is at a pretty high level. The economy is stabilized. I think folks have some disposable income and they feel good about, you know, their job situations. They feel pretty good about the overall economy," said Tim Phelan, president of the Connecticut Retail Network.

But for many, it's not about what people spend as long as it's quality time with dad.

"They do a great job, I think. I think we really have to appreciate them," said Ethan Vashel of Guilford.