Bakery employee hospitalized after getting hand stuck in machine in Bridgeport

A bakery employee was taken to the hospital after getting their hand stuck in a machine in Bridgeport on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the bakery on Union Avenue around 4 a.m.

According to fire officials, an employee's hand was trapped inside of a machine between two rollers.

The bakery's maintenance team was able to de-energize the machine and firefighters worked to remove the employee's hand.

The employee was transported the Bridgeport Hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified about the incident.

