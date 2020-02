A bald eagle is missing from Horizon Wings, a wildlife rehabilitation center in Ashford.

The bald eagle, Atka, disappeared overnight, according to a Facebook post, and searches are underway.

Atka cannot fly and will likely be on the ground, according to Horizon Wings.

Anyone who sees the eagle should not approach it.

We have an emergency. Sometime during the night are bald eagle Atka went missing. I can’t tell details but we could use... Posted by Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation and Education on Monday, February 10, 2020

If you have any information, call Horizon Wings at 860-481-0525.