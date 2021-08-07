‘Jam 4 a Cure': West Hartford Group Raises Money For Cancer Research

Gastropark in West Hartford turned into a 70's-themed atmosphere Saturday night for the Ball 4 a Cure Inc. fundraiser.

Five years ago, seven elementary school friends founded Ball 4 a Cure Inc., an annual three-on-three charity basketball tournament in their hometown of West Hartford.

"It's just about that aspect of bringing our community together. We have such a tight-knit community and West Hartford and we want to continue to kind of bring them in a way that we can provide support to the Connecticut Children's Hospital," said Ball 4 a Cure founder Max Kraimer.

The group of boys typically hold the tournament to raise money for the oncology clinic at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. But this year, because of COVID-19, they opted for a dress-up fundraiser at the park.

Their annual basketball tournament is a community-wide event that draws over 150 competitors from all over every year.

The group is close to their goal of raising $70,000 for cancer research.