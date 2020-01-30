Bank Robbery Suspect Held Door for Person While Fleeing: Police

East Haven police have arrested a suspect in a bank robbery and said the man held the bank door open for another person as he fled. That person helped identify the suspect, according to police.

Officers responded to Key Bank, at 245 Main St., just after 9 a.m. Thursday after an employee called 911 to report a robbery.

The employee said a man dressed in all black passed a note demanding money, then left with cash.

The description of the robber matched the description of a person who police were looking for earlier in the day for an outstanding arrest warrant.

Police identified the suspect as 53-year-old Michael Jensen, of East Haven.

They said they found him in his back yard, detained him and found him with a large denomination of cash.

After speaking with several witnesses, officers learned that Jensen had fled through several yards on his way back to his home and appeared to be hiding behind a shed once he heard police sirens approaching, police said.

Another witness said Jensen held the door for him as he was fleeing the bank.

A Connecticut State Police K-9 officer arrived on scene and conducted a track to try to trace Jensen’s path from the bank and they found evidence in a trash receptacle linking Jensen to the robbery, police said.

Jensen was charged with robbery in the second degree, larceny in the fifth degree, interfering with an officer and resisting.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11.