Barbers, hair stylists give free haircuts to homeless in Hartford

A local barber had several people in his chair except he wasn't at his shop, he was in a church alongside dozens of stylists.

With scissors in hand and compassion in his heart, Miguel Delvalle, owner of Wise Guys Scissors Society, gave free haircuts to those experiencing homelessness.

"I was actually homeless before. A lot of people don't know that. That's why I do it. That's why I give back to the homeless people, and I won't stop," said Delvalle.

Delvalle began this effort last year with Hartford Healthcare and helped more than 70 people.

Sunday marked the second annual "No Hair Left Behind" event at South Church in Hartford. This year, the goal was to help at least 100 people.

But Delvalle says he doesn't offer free haircuts just once a year. He does this regularly in his community as his barber shop is located right next to a homeless shelter.

"I like to tell people we do this every day, it's just recorded one time a year. But we do this every single day," said Delvalle.

A barber of 13 years, Delvalle trimmed, cut, shaved and styled those looking for a little change. To him, a fresh cut is like a fresh start. Those that sat in his chair Sunday say they were grateful.

"It's been a year since I had it cut," said Gerald Krise, of Windsor.

"It feels good to get a haircut, it's been a while," said Derrick Ficara, of Hartford. "It's really nice how all these people came together and did this. It means a lot to a lot of people."

Organizers say the event expanded this year to include more female stylists.

"Health and wellness is not only about medication and mental health, but you also have to feel good about yourself," said Lillian Ruiz from J. Elizabeth Beauty.

But it didn't stop at haircuts, there were other services available including health screenings, massages, and mobile showers for anyone in need. People could also pick up a brand-new pair of sneakers.

"They may be homeless right now, but they are very much in transition right now. Some are looking for jobs. Some are looking to reconnect with their families. So, a haircut is very important to kind of kick start that step," said Delvalle.