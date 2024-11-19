Barge stuck on Thames River in Norwich

The U.S. Coast Guard said a barge is stuck out on the Thames River in Norwich.

It's unknown if there is anyone on the barge or if there are any injuries.

Crews said they will likely return to the area Tuesday morning to see if the barge is still stuck, and figure out what they can do to resolve the issue.

The Marine Unit is conducting an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.