Norwich

Barge stuck on Thames River in Norwich

NBC CT Breaking-News-Intro-1200x675
NBCConnecticut.com

The U.S. Coast Guard said a barge is stuck out on the Thames River in Norwich.

It's unknown if there is anyone on the barge or if there are any injuries.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Crews said they will likely return to the area Tuesday morning to see if the barge is still stuck, and figure out what they can do to resolve the issue.

The Marine Unit is conducting an investigation.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us