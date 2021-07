A boat launch recreation area in Barkhamsted will remain closed until further notice because of flooding caused of Tropical Storm Elsa, according to The Metropolitan District.

MDC officials said Lake McDonough will be closed Sunday due to high water levels caused by recent storms.

Officials said this step is necessary to ensure the safety and security of all staff and recreation area users.

The beach area at Lake McDonough remains closed for swimming amid staffing concerns due to the pandemic.