Barking Dog Alerted Glastonbury Resident to Burglar in House

A Glastonbury woman found a stranger in her house when her dog barked to wake her up early Sunday morning and police have arrested a man who is suspect of burglarizing her house and stealing items from vehicles as well.

Police said the burglary happened at a home on Williams Street East.

The resident woke around 12:09 a.m. Sunday because the dog was barking and she saw a burglar in her house, so she locked herself in her bedroom and called 911, police said.

The burglar was gone when officers arrived, but the woman was able to give police a description of him and Glastonbury officers and

a Connecticut State Police K-9 unit found a suspect quickly.

They said the 28-year-old man had items stolen from the victim’s house and items that had been stolen from vehicles in the area as well.

The suspect was charged with burglary in the first degree, burglary in the third degree, larceny in the fifth degree and larceny in the 6th degree.

He was held on a $100,000 bond.