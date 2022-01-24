Barricaded Person in Coventry Prompts Evacuations, School Lockdowns

A barricaded person in Coventry has prompted evacuations and school lockdowns on Monday morning.

According to state police, the person is barricaded on South Street.

Neighbors have been safely evacuated and a warm shelter has been put in place, according to troopers. A shelter in place has been issued for area residents.

Schools in the area have been placed in lockdown for precautionary measures at this time, authorities said.

SWAT vehicles were seen in the area and the intersections of South Street and Daly Road and South Street and Cross Street are closed. Anyone in the area is asked to find an alternative route of travel and avoid the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and the scene remains active.