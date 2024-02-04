Man taken into custody after barricading himself inside home in Enfield

A man has been taken into custody after police said he barricaded himself inside of a home in Enfield on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to a home on Munda Drive around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a barricaded person.

The Capital Region Emergency Services Team (CREST) also responded to the area.

According to police, homes in the immediate area were evacuated. Those residents have since been allowed to re-enter their homes.

Investigators said after multiple hours, the man was talked out on the throw phone by a negotiator.

After the man was taken into custody, CREST personnel determined there was nobody else inside of the home.

Authorities said the man originally claimed there was a bomb and a gun, however, there were none.

Munda Drive and Virginia Road were closed during the incident. Both roads have since reopened.