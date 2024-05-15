Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy takes pizza tour around Connecticut

Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy made his way around Connecticut to try out some popular pizza spots.

The king of pizza reviews visited several restaurants on Wednesday including Sicily Coal Fired Pizza in Middletown, Mondo Restaurant in Middletown and GG's Wood Fired Pizza in Milford.

Portnoy posed for a picture with school resource officers while grabbing lunch at Sicily Coal Fired Pizza on Main Street.

He also stopped at Mondo Restaurant, about half a mile down the road. He left with some pizza and sangria.

Later on in Milford, he posed with an employee at GG's Wood Fired Pizza in Milford.

Multiple pizza spots in Connecticut are listed in his top 50, including Sally's Apizza, Modern Apizza, Roseland Apizza and Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana.

No word yet on his ratings for today's spots, but boy are we excited to find out!