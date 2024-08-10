Basketball Capital Pro-Am team players face off during power outage in championship final

Friday night’s stormy weather caused the lights to go out during the third quarter of the Basketball Capital Pro-Am Championship Final game in West Hartford.

“As soon as the lights went out, I was like of course we are rolling, we are up eight and of course the lights go out,” Sign Pro basketball team player Tylon Smith Jr. said.

With no scoreboard or shot clock, and running on a generator, the teams decided they wanted to finish the game and played the old school way.

The Sign Pro basketball team took home the trophy beating the Hartford Yard Goats basketball team 118-108.

“That's a good team, and they played really well, and they made us work for it,” Smith Jr. added. “I'm just glad we were able to finish the game and get the 'W.'”

The weather did not ruin what was otherwise a great night for many families. Sarah Meshanic was able to see her three boys, who played basketball together in college, take home the W.

“It’s a bonus to be able to have them do it in the summer,” Sarah Meshanic of Columbia said.

The league, which is in its 27th year, played inside the James A. Calhoun Athletic Center at the University of Saint Joseph. Recently, a mural was designed in honor of the former UConn and USJ coach.

“I mean Jim Calhoun is around, his presence is felt, just the winning attitude, the attitude that it's not over until it’s over,” Basketball Capital Pro-Am Commissioner Anthony Price said.

The pro-am league is also dedicated to giving back to the community. They collaborate with other local organizations to help high school students learn work-life skills. Students held various positions at the game, running the scoreboard, cleaning the court, and operating a concession stand.

“It’s really cool because we watch them progress," said Austin Knowlin, cofounder of the New England Officiating Services and Development. "When they come in the summer, they are really shy and then they start to open up and use their own voice and say I want to do this. That’s when we love it."