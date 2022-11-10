Baths for the Brave Remodels Bathroom for Veteran in East Hartford

Friday is Veterans Day, but those who have served might be honored earlier.

Eight home improvement companies nationwide provided free home repairs in an initiative known as Baths for the Brave, which makes homes more accessible for veterans.

It's something we might take for granted, the ability to move freely inside our homes. For veterans like Otis Moon, it's quite a challenge.

"It was difficult. I was bumping into everything," said Moon.

Moon served in the U.S. Air Force from 1972 to 1975. In 2018, he lost his leg to diabetes and uses a wheelchair. So simple things like taking a shower in his small bathroom have been difficult. But ahead of Veterans Day, Moon witnessed a big change.

"We are so excited to be installing a replacement bathtub and wall system here at Otis' home," said Marci Katz, chief marketing officer of NewPro Home Improvement Solutions. "So, we're to make it much safer to bathe in this space, and also a much cleaner environment."

Katz said NewPro partners with Baths for the Brave every year.

On Thursday, Moon was one of two vets from the New England area selected for this service. Eight other home improvement companies across the country were also giving back on Thursday.

Moon's 18-year-old granddaughter nominated him for the project.

"I never thought about it, my granddaughter did all this," said Moon.

Next thing he knew, crews were on his doorstep, ready to make the Air Force vet's life a little easier.

His family also agreed it was time for an update after living in his East Hartford home for nearly 28 years.

"My wife loves the idea of having a new tub. When she's happy, I'm happy," said Moon.