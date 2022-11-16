BB Gun Discharged at Family Academy in New Haven

School officials said Family Academy in New Haven went into a lockdown after a BB gun was discharged during school hours.

A spokesperson for New Haven Public Schools said a student was found to be in possession of a BB gun Wednesday morning.

Staff confiscated the weapon and the student became agitated and left the school.

Family Academy was placed in lockdown briefly and police were called in. It was later determined that the BB gun was discharged inside the school.

All students are safe and police are investigating the incident.

Counseling resources are being made available to impacted students.