2 injured, pellet gun fired at police during incident in Hamden

Hamden police are investigating after a man allegedly shot two people and fired at police with a pellet gun in Hamden on Wednesday night.

Authorities were called to Spruce Bank Road just before 5 p.m. after a person fishing reported that they had been shot in the arm by what they believed to be a BB gun.

The suspect then drove away, and officers weren't able to immediately find him.

A couple hours later, police were called to a reported shooting in the area of Ives Street and Spruce Bank Road. Officers found a person who had been shot multiple times, including in the face.

Police are not sure what type of weapon was used in this incident. They say the person who was shot has serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers at the scene found a man holding what looked like a rifle. He pointed the weapon at himself, and after a conversation with police, he aimed it at officers and began firing. The weapon was later determined to be a pellet gun.

No officers were hurt, but multiple police vehicles were damaged by the pellets, according to police.

After the suspect fired at police, officers used bean bag projectiles to stop the suspect. Because of this, police were able to take the man into custody.

He was transported to the hospital for evaluation and police say he is expected to face charges.

Police said there's no danger to the public at this time. The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cushman at 203-230-4000.