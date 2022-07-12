BBB Warns of Amazon Prime Day Scams

Get ready for some deals as Amazon Prime Day gets underway. As you're looking for savings, scammers are looking for your information.

Scammers will often make fake websites or send fake emails trying to get your information.

"One of the scams we're seeing out there is that these scammers will pretend to be with Amazon and they'll say that they need to fix your account. Our victims report that they not only gave them their personal information, their login details, but they actually gave them remote access to their computers. Once a scammer is on your computer, they can take out anything that you've put on there. And that's a really easy way for them to steal your identity," said Better Business Bureau Communications Director Kristen Johnson.

To spot those fake websites, look for misspelled words or check the URL at the top of the screen. It should start with HTTPS. The "s" stands for secure and it should have a lock symbol.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As for text messages, the Better Business Bureau says legitimate businesses are not allowed to text you unless you've signed up for them.

"A legitimate business is not allowed to send you unsolicited text messages. You have to sign up for a business to be able to text you. Never click on any unsolicited links, they will lead you to nefarious websites, they'll get a form, you'll fill it out. You'll give out your personal information and that's all they need to steal your identity,” Johnson added.

The BBB also warns that an email or text saying you've won a free gift, but have to pay for shipping is a red flag.

If you do choose to buy something, the BBB recommends always using a credit card instead of a debit card, gift card or peer to peer apps like Cashapp or Zelle because you have more recourse if something goes wrong.

And if the deal seems too good to be true, like a super cheap Xbox, it probably is.