BBB Warns of Post-Amazon Prime Day Scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning residents about post-Amazon Prime Day phishing email scams that may target shoppers.

According to the BBB, the scam works when shoppers receive unsolicited emails or text messages that appear to be from a major retailer. The BBB said they have seen scammers use Amazon, Kohls and Costco, but any company can be used and spoofed.

The subject line of the email or text will say something like, "You have a new reward to claim!"

Once you open the message, it looks real with the company's logo and colors and a link to claim reward points or a gift from a recent shopping trip.

The BBB says scammers hide malware in the email links or attachments. When you click it, those scammers can gain access to your computer and steal sensitive personal information.

Here are some tips from the BBB to avoid falling for email phishing scams:

Never click on links or download attachments from unknown emails.

Do not take unsolicited emails at face value.

Hover on links to see their destination before clicking.

Go to the source.

More information about phishing scams can be found here.