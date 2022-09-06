BBB Warns of Scams Relating to Flood Damage

The Better Business Bureau is warning residents about scams relating to flood damage amid this week's heavy rain.

According to the BBB, it's important to be on the look out for scammers who are seeking to take advantage of an owner's haste to repair damage.

Here are some red flags to be aware of:

Door-to-door workers who say they have leftover materials

A contractor who shows up unannounced and claims your home is unsafe If you are concerned about possible structural damage, you should have a building official or engineer inspect it.

Businesses without local addresses If a company doesn't have a permanent place of business, it may be a cause for concern. Ask for references and verify them.

Be on the look out for price gouging.

What to Do When Your House is Flooded

If your house is flooded and there is water damage, be sure to document the damage to your property with photos and videos. Next, you should contact your insurance company immediately.

Before hiring a contractor, verify that the company has the correct license to do work in the state.

Do not make any permanent repairs until your insurance company approves it.

Tips for Contracts and Payments

If you are having work done, make sure the contract is specific and has a schedule for payments. Make sure you ask for a start and end date for the work to be done.

Also, never pay in full in advance and do not pay in cash. The BBB suggests not paying more than one third of a job upfront and says not to make a final payment or sign a completion agreement until all of the work is done.