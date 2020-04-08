Be Careful of Work From Home Scams: Officials

The Department of Consumer Protection, the Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut and Attorney General William Tong are warning families to be aware of work from home scams that may be targeting vulnerable workers.

The DCP said they have received complaints about re-shipping scams since the emergence of coronavirus in Connecticut.

Many people in Connecticut who are out of work are seeing an influx of online job postings offering an easy work-from-home opportunity to re-ship packages. Officials warn that after a quick hiring process, that typically involves sharing personal information, workers begin to receive packages. They are then tasked to "inspect" packages and re-ship them with new shipping labels provided to them by the company. When workers inquire about their payment, the company cannot be contacted and no compensation is received.

Packages being shipped or picked up are often purchased with stolen credit cards or funds, putting those who work for the "company" in potential legal trouble, according to officials.

Those who fall victim to employment scams unknowingly put themselves at risk for several other types of fraud and identity theft, especially by providing personal or financial information such as bank account numbers for payroll, according to officials.

How to Avoid Work From Home Scams:

If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is. If anyone guarantees you employment and a large amount of money, it’s probably a scam.

No legitimate company will ever charge you money to apply for a job or charge you a fee before you start. It's best to avoid any company or individual that says it’s a requirement.

Research the reputation of the company first. Look up keywords with the company's name in conjunction with the words “fraud” or “scam” to see if anyone has reported suspicious activity in the past.

To file a complaint with the DCP, email them at dcp.complaints@ct.gov or visit their website.