Beach at Lake McDonough Closed Due to Lack of Lifeguards

Lake McDonough beach in Barkhamsted will be closed over Memorial Day weekend and it will remain closed until further notice because of a lack of lifeguards, according to the Metropolitan District.

The beach area hasn’t been open for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the boat launch has remained open, MDC said, and the boat launch will remain open seven days a week.

The beach closure last summer was also because of staffing issues.

MDC said Lake McDonough does not have a “swim at your own risk” policy and needs lifeguards to open.

The Metropolitan District is working to address the lifeguard staffing and recruitment issues and has not yet made a decision about the rest of the season.

“While the MDC regrets any inconvenience this may cause, this action is necessary to ensure the safety and security of our staff and the public,” they said in a statement.

This issue is not unique to Lake McDonough.

Last week, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Connecticut's state parks need 60 additional lifeguards for the summer.