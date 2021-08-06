Beach at Vernon's Valley Falls Park Closed This Weekend, Beach at Newhoca Park Open

The Vernon Parks and Recreation Department has closed the beach at Valley Falls Park for the weekend and opened the beach at Newhoca Park for swimming.

The beach at Valley Falls Park is closed out of an abundance of caution after a parks and recreation employee saw some rust-colored water during routine maintenance, according to town officials.

The local health department has been asked to check out the situation.

The beach at Newhoca Park will be open for swimming from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.