Several West Haven beaches closed due to elevated bacteria levels

Several beaches in West Haven are closed because of elevated bacteria levels.

The West Haven Health Department said the following beaches are closed to swimming and fishing:

Oak Street A

Oak Street B

Morse Avenue

South Street

Lake Street

Seaview Avenue

Dawson Avenue

Sea Bluff

Health officials said the elevated bacteria levels are due to heavy rain.

Officials said they will notify the public when the closure is lifted.