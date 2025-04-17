DEEP asks people to be ‘bear aware' as the animal wakes up from winter slumber

Springtime in Connecticut means the comeback of flowers, warm weather and bears. As the bear population grows and expands around the state, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection encourages you to be “Bear Aware.”

“Our bear population is doing very well, it's growing steadily and it's expanding to new areas of the state,” said Jenny Dickson, with DEEP.

She is happy to report that the bear population is healthy and growing but that also means there is an increased concern around conflict with bears as they expand into communities.

“We need to be very mindful about those things that are going to cause conflicts,” she said.

The department said the two biggest concerns when bears are waking up and searching for food are trash and bird feeders.

“That bear starts to learn that if they are around people and they aren’t afraid, they get a treat, they get a reward,” Dickson said.

Their ask is that you, the homeowner or resident, take steps to limit access to food. That means limiting the time that garbage is outside, or consider a bear-proof trash can, and take birdfeeders down for a bit.

The National Audubon Society's Connecticut office said, don’t worry. This time of year there is plenty of natural food for birds to feed on and it is a chance to really consider what trees and shrubbery you have in your yard to encourage natural feeding for your favorite backyard birds.

Experts say action to discourage bear interactions is necessary to ensure that bears feel uncomfortable around humans. They need to find their food sources in the wild or bear interactions will continue to increase.

They recommend scaring bears off with yelling, clapping or banging pots and pans whenever they enter your yard or approach your home.

One of DEEP’s main concerns is bears entering homes if they feel too comfortable with humans.

Last year, DEEP recorded a record 67 bear entries in homes. For reference, a decade ago they were seeing less than 10 in a year.

“The more they can feel uncomfortable or a little afraid in our yards, the better off it will be for them in the long-term,” Dickson said.

Other experts agree.

“Remove any attractants that draws the bear there, so attractants are the food,” said Col. Chris Lewis, with state Environmental Conservation Police.

Col. Lewis said you can of course still enjoy bears from a distance and take a photo or video from a safe distance as well but be sure to scare them off after.

“If anyone encounters a bear, make yourself known and don’t encourage the bear,” said Col Lewis.

DEEP is hopeful the bears will continue to learn that they should stay on the other side of the tree line in the forest where they belong, but it takes people discouraging their presence to make it happen.

“We want people to enjoy bears, we enjoy it, so it’s important to make sure people enjoy wildlife, but a lot of that is being responsible about it,” Dickson said.