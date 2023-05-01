Bear Cub Found in Litchfield Tree Will Go to Wildlife Rehabilitation Facility

A bear cub that was found in a tree in Litchfield over the weekend is in the care of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

On Sunday, DEEP's Environmental Conservation Police responded to a report of a black bear cub in a tree in Litchfield. Wildlife biologists from DEEP's wildlife division also responded and safely removed the cub from the tree.

The 3-month-old-to-3-and-a-half-month-old female cub is healthy and weighs about six pounds, DEEP said.

She is in their care and will be sent to a wildlife rehabilitation facility in New York and DEEP hopes that it will be able to return to the wild in Connecticut at some point.

About Bears in Connecticut

Black bears are found through much of the state.

In 2021, there were around 8,600 bear sightings from 156 of Connecticut’s 169 towns, according to DEEP.

If you see a black bear in your yard, keep your distance and report your sighting here.

DEEP urges people to ensure that you are not attracting bear to your yard.

They urge you to try to scare the bear off by making noise, such as banging pots and pans, shouting or using an air horn or whistle.

Once the bear has left the area, check your property for potential bear food sources and remove them.

DEEP warns that bears that are frequently fed, intentionally or unintentionally, might become habituated and lose their fear of people. If a bear behaves in a way that is a threat to public safety, it might have to be euthanized.