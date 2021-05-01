Litchfield

Black Bear Dead After Being Hit During Accident in Litchfield

a black bear
Getty Images

A bear is dead after a motor vehicle accident on Route 202 in Litchfield Friday night, according to the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Officials said the accident happened near the Torrington line at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No major injuries were reported to the drivers of the vehicles involved, but officials said the bear was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local

New York Jets 12 mins ago

Windsor's Jason Pinnock Selected in 5th Round of NFL Draft By New York Jets

first alert forecast 28 mins ago

Some Showers, Warm Temps Expected Sunday

The bear was untagged and uncollared and is estimated to weigh between 175 and 200 pounds, according to officials.

For more information about black bears in Connecticut, including things people can do to remove food attractants from their yards to reduce the likelihood of an encounter, click here.

This article tagged under:

Litchfieldbearbear accident
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us