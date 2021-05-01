Black Bear Dead After Being Hit During Accident in Litchfield

A bear is dead after a motor vehicle accident on Route 202 in Litchfield Friday night, according to the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Officials said the accident happened near the Torrington line at approximately 9:30 p.m.

No major injuries were reported to the drivers of the vehicles involved, but officials said the bear was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bear was untagged and uncollared and is estimated to weigh between 175 and 200 pounds, according to officials.

For more information about black bears in Connecticut, including things people can do to remove food attractants from their yards to reduce the likelihood of an encounter, click here.