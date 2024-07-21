Bear euthanized after biting woman in Cheshire: DEEP

A black bear was euthanized after biting a woman in Cheshire on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, officers from the Environmental Conservation Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to reports that a black bear had bitten an adult woman.

The woman sustained minor injuries in the attack and refused treatment, DEEP said.

Cheshire police said the bear approached the woman while she was sitting in her backyard in the area of Cornwall Avenue and Oak Avenue.

The 280-pound male bear — which police said was "slow moving" and did not appear healthy — fled the area before officers arrived on-scene.

DEEP said EnCon officers located and euthanized the the bear following a search of the area. The bear was subsequently turned over to DEEP wildlife biologists for testing.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.