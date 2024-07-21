Cheshire

Bear euthanized after biting woman in Cheshire: DEEP

By Cat Murphy

Cheshire Police Department

A black bear was euthanized after biting a woman in Cheshire on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, officers from the Environmental Conservation Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to reports that a black bear had bitten an adult woman.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The woman sustained minor injuries in the attack and refused treatment, DEEP said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Cheshire police said the bear approached the woman while she was sitting in her backyard in the area of Cornwall Avenue and Oak Avenue.

The 280-pound male bear — which police said was "slow moving" and did not appear healthy — fled the area before officers arrived on-scene.

DEEP said EnCon officers located and euthanized the the bear following a search of the area. The bear was subsequently turned over to DEEP wildlife biologists for testing.

Local

Wethersfield 3 hours ago

Police investigating convenience store burglary in Wethersfield

New Haven 4 hours ago

Police investigating ‘sudden death' in New Haven

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Cheshire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us