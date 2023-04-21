Bear Euthanized After Breaking Into Salisbury Home

Officers from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection EnCon Police euthanized a bear that broke into a home in Salisbury on Tuesday.

According to DEEP, the 400-pound male bear had entered several homes in the area over the past few days.

The bear entered a home in Falls Village and then a different home in Salisbury on Monday, DEEP said.

On Tuesday, a DEEP Wildlife Division staff member went to the Salisbury home to set a trap, but decided to wait for the homeowner to return to consult with them. When the homeowner arrived, the two realized the bear was back inside the house.

At that point, DEEP EnCon officers responded and euthanized the bear per DEEP guidelines, a DEEP spokesperson said.