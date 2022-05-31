Farmington

Bear Grabs Chocolate Milk Out of Fridge in Farmington Garage

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A bear started off Memorial Day with a treat of chocolate milk, grabbing it right out of the refrigerator in the garage of a Farmington home.

John Kelly, of Farmington, said he was going into his garage Monday morning to get his bike and head to a Memorial Day parade and saw the bear inside.

It was only 9:30 a.m. and the bear passed on the beer and pizza and went right for three chocolate milks, grabbing one to go, Kelly said in an email.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

FarmingtonMemorial Daybearsconnecticut bears
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us