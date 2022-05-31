Bear Grabs Chocolate Milk Out of Fridge in Farmington Garage

A bear started off Memorial Day with a treat of chocolate milk, grabbing it right out of the refrigerator in the garage of a Farmington home.

John Kelly, of Farmington, said he was going into his garage Monday morning to get his bike and head to a Memorial Day parade and saw the bear inside.

It was only 9:30 a.m. and the bear passed on the beer and pizza and went right for three chocolate milks, grabbing one to go, Kelly said in an email.

