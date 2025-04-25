Simsbury

Bear has a blast on backyard slide in Simsbury

Sarah Loving

A bear put on quite a show for a family in Simsbury.

The bear decided to have some fun on the family's backyard playscape.

It happened last weekend.

The bear climbed the ladder of the playscape and then took a ride down the slide to the family's delight.

A second bear can be seen in the video lounging on the ground underneath the playscape, but didn't seem interested in joining in the fun.

