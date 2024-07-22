Bear hit on Route 8 in Torrington

A bear died Sunday after being hit by two vehicles on Route 8 South in Torrington.
No one from either vehicle was injured, according to state police.
State police and the Connecticut Department Energy and Environmental Protection are investigating the incident.
The incident occurred barely a day after DEEP officials euthanized a 280-pound black bear that bit a woman in Cheshire.
