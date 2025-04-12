Animals and Wildlife

Bear plays in the snow in yard of West Hartford home

By Angela Fortuna

Susan Washburn

Video shows a black bear playing in the snow in the yard of a West Hartford home, and the homeowner is pretty certain it's the same bear that climbed a tree at Westfarms on Friday.

The bear led first responders on a wild goose chase around the mall's parking lot Friday night.

Susan Washburn said she doesn't normally see bears, and she lives near the woods that the bear ran into.

Washburn said the bear visited her home Saturday morning, joking that this must be what the bear does before the mall opens.

She said the bear had a blast playing with her dog's ball around the yard.

