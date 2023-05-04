Bear Sits on Shed in Bloomfield

A bear was seen sitting on top of a shed at a Bloomfield home Wednesday afternoon, and the owner said it happened just in time for school bus drop off.

Bloomfield Police responded to a home on Elizabeth Avenue. Officers said the bear wasn't bothering anyone and no action was taken.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said they weren't called to respond, but they do have tips for those who encounter bears in unusual ways.

Officials say if people move away safely and give the bear a way to escape, they generally will climb down and leave when things are a little more quiet.

In this case, DEEP said the bear could have easily accessed the roof of the shed from one of the nearby tree trunks.

For more information about what to do if you encounter a bear, click here. You can report sightings to the Environmental Conservation Police dispatch center at 860-424-3333.