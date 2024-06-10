Hartford

Bear spotted at Hartford Public High School

Lee Marie Prince

A bear paid a visit to Hartford Public High School Monday afternoon.

The bear was seen wandering on the property on Forest Street around 1:30 p.m., according to a witness.

A school spokesperson said students were kept inside until the bear moved away from the school.

Though bears aren't often spotted in Hartford, they do occasionally make their way into the city.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
