Hartford

Bear Struck, Killed By Vehicle in New Hartford

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A bear has died after a vehicle hit it in New Hartford Friday morning.

State police said the bear was hit in the area of 1580 Litchfield Turnpike.

The driver was not hurt, but the vehicle was damaged.

The bear was an adult and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been called to remove the bear.   

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The road is open.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us