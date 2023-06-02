Bear Struck, Killed By Vehicle in New Hartford

A bear has died after a vehicle hit it in New Hartford Friday morning.

State police said the bear was hit in the area of 1580 Litchfield Turnpike.

The driver was not hurt, but the vehicle was damaged.

The bear was an adult and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been called to remove the bear.

The road is open.