Bear that was struck by car on Route 2 in Marlborough has died

A bear that was hit by a car on Route 2 in Marlborough on Thursday morning has died.

State police said they responded around 10 a.m., crews from the state Department of Transportation arrived at the scene to move the bear from the road and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to remove the bear from the scene.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

DEEP said the bear will be taken to Sessions Woods Wildlife Management Area for a necropsy.