Bridgeport

Active investigation closes Beardsley Park in Bridgeport

police lights generic night
Getty Images

Beardsley Park in Bridgeport is closed because of a reported emergency incident on Monday night.

The police department said they were called to the area at 8:10 p.m. after getting a report of a person allegedly pushing a stroller into the water.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Firefighters, police officers and emergency personnel responded to the scene. Authorities said their search came back negative, and all resources have since been pulled back.

The police department said it's an active incident, and the water search was conducted as a precaution and worse-case scenario.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Beardsley Park will reopen during its normal hours on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us