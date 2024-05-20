Active investigation closes Beardsley Park in Bridgeport

Beardsley Park in Bridgeport is closed because of a reported emergency incident on Monday night.

The police department said they were called to the area at 8:10 p.m. after getting a report of a person allegedly pushing a stroller into the water.

Firefighters, police officers and emergency personnel responded to the scene. Authorities said their search came back negative, and all resources have since been pulled back.

The police department said it's an active incident, and the water search was conducted as a precaution and worse-case scenario.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Beardsley Park will reopen during its normal hours on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.