Bridgeport

Beardsley Zoo closed Friday because of gas leak

Beardsley Zoo sign
NBCConnecticut.com

Beardsley Zoo is closed for the day on Friday because of a gas leak nearby.

The zoo, which is located in Bridgeport, said Southern CT Gas Company has reported a gas leak in their lines near the zoo and they are working to make repairs.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The zoo is telling AARP attendees that AARP will be in touch with further communications on next steps and all other zoo guests and visitors who bought tickets in advance should contact info@beardsleyzoo.org for new tickets and plans to visit in the future. 

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us