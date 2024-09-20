Beardsley Zoo closed Friday because of gas leak

Beardsley Zoo is closed for the day on Friday because of a gas leak nearby.

The zoo, which is located in Bridgeport, said Southern CT Gas Company has reported a gas leak in their lines near the zoo and they are working to make repairs.

The zoo is telling AARP attendees that AARP will be in touch with further communications on next steps and all other zoo guests and visitors who bought tickets in advance should contact info@beardsleyzoo.org for new tickets and plans to visit in the future.